Red Ribbon Week at NTC/Fort Irwin

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Fort Irwin’s Red Ribbon Week campaign ran from Oct. 23 – 31 with a theme of, “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free.”

The on-post schools participated, as well as the Middle School Teen Center and the main Post Exchange. Youth and adults had the chance to talk to the post Army Substance Abuse Program team (ASAP) about drug prevention and receive a free goodie bag, along with anti-drug information.

“We hope that when kids bring home their items from school, that it may create a conversation about drug abuse within the home,” said Monroe Ili, Employee Assistance Program Coordinator for the Army Substance Abuse Program. “Drug prevention and education begins in the home.”

The ASAP team encourages the community to come together to educate soldiers, families and youth on the dangers and effects of drug use and to promote a drug-free environment.