The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center, hosts 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, for Decisive Action Rotation 21-02.

The rotations were developed to create a common training scenario for use throughout the Army. The training is reflective of complexities of potential adversaries our nation could face and include: guerrilla, insurgents criminal and near peer conventional forces woven into one dynamic environment.