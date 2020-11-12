Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss Texas, guard their Forward Operating Base during Decisive Action Rotation 21-02 Oct. 31, 2020 at the National Training Center. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Julie Jaeger)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center, hosts 3rd Armored Brigade
Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, for Decisive Action Rotation 21-02.
The
rotations were developed to create a common training scenario for use throughout the Army. The training is reflective of complexities of potential adversaries our nation could face and include: guerrilla, insurgents criminal and near peer conventional forces woven into one dynamic environment.
Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss Texas, tow a M109A6 Paladin, driving an M109A6 Paladin during Decisive Action Rotation 21-02 Oct. 31, 2020 at the National Training Center. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Julie Jaeger)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Regiment, Fort Bliss, Texas, engage simulated enemies during Decisive Action Rotation 21-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 1, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Brooke Davis)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Regiment, Fort Bliss, Texas, clear buildings during Decisive Action Rotation 21-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 1, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Brooke Davis)
U. S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas; prepare to conduct a resupply mission utilizing M1120A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck ñ Palletized Load System (HEMTT-PLS) trucks during Rotation 21-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 31, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Estevan Hidalgo)
U. S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas; provide security over the area to utilizing M1120A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck ñ Palletized Load System (HEMTT-PLS) trucks during Rotation 21-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 31, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Cpl. Estevan Hidalgo)
Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss Texas, conduct tactical movement in an M7 Bradley, Fire Support Vehicle, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-02 Oct. 31, 2020 at the National Training Center. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Julie Jaeger)
Pvt. Brian Anaya, assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss Texas, moves a tire to improve organization during Decisive Action Rotation 21-02 Oct. 31, 2020 at the National Training Center. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Julie Jaeger)
Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss Texas, fix a tent during Decisive Action Rotation 21-02 Oct. 31, 2020 at the National Training Center. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Julie Jaeger)