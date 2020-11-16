School Spotlight

Teacher Spotlight:

Ashley Hartel, TVIS

Ms. Ashley has been working at Tiefort View Intermediate School for four years. She is currently the Media Tech and helps all the students with their technology and learning materials. She has been busy checking out class novels to the students and she can’t wait to have the students return and be able to utilize the school library.

Student Spotlight:

Ellie Sandoval, 3rd grade, TVIS

Ellie Sandoval is a model student. She comes to class every day with her materials ready and a smile on her face. She loves to help her fellow students and participates in all class discussions. She recently collected diapers, clothing and toiletries for people affected by the fires in Oregon. While on her road trip delivering donations, she still came to class prepared. We are honored that Ellie is a Timberwolf!