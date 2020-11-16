Weather Airmen forecast combat missions

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
12th Combat Training Squadron patch rests on the arm of a U.S. Air Force Airman, reflected on the side view mirror of a Humvee during Green Flag West 21-02, at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020. The 12th CTS readies tactical air control parties, weather teams and brigade combat teams to execute decisive, world-wide multi-spectrum combat operations during Green Flag West†exercises at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center.
Staff Sgt. Joel Walden, 12th Combat Training Squadron weather craftsman, executes a training support mission during Green Flag West 21-02, at Fort Irwin Army Base, California, Nov. 12, 2020. As a team lead, Walden is responsible for integrating current and forecasted atmospheric and space weather conditions into operations and planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
The tactical operations center for the 3rd Brigade Combat Team (3rd BCT), 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, awaits the start of a new mission during Green Flag West 21-02, Fort Irwin Army Base, California, Nov. 12, 2020. The 3rd BCT and U.S. Air Force weather craftsmen operated at this location which simulated a deployed environment for two weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team (3rd BCT), 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, pause to consume MREs during Green Flag West 21-02 at Fort Irwin Army Base, California, Nov. 12, 2020. Green Flag offers joint forces training for large force combat operations and affords units the opportunity to test and troubleshoot tactics in a real-world environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
Weather Airmen assigned to the 12th Combat Training Squadron cross reference information during Green Flag West 21-02, at Fort Irwin Army Base, California, Nov. 12, 2020. Weather craftsmen manage and direct weather operations that have a direct effect on the activities of U.S. military forces and their allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
Staff Sgt. Angelo Flores, weather craftsman assigned to the 12th Combat Training Squadron, unfurls a flag on the back of a Humvee during Green Flag West 21-02, at Fort Irwin Army Base, California, Nov. 12, 2020. Throughout the exercise, flags are displayed as a part of safety procedures required when entering and exiting the range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)