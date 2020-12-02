DOD’s annual housing satisfaction survey begins soon

Advertisement

W. Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of defense for sustainment and the Defense Department’s chief housing officer, is inviting DOD housing residents to participate in the department’s annual housing satisfaction survey, set to launch in December.

Each year, DOD, working through the military departments, surveys current residents of government-owned, government-leased, or privatized family housing and current residents of privatized unaccompanied housing. The goal is to obtain feedback regarding their living experience.

Survey participation is voluntary, and Gillis encourages residents to share their views about their current housing, resident services and community amenities.

“Resident feedback is important to help the department improve the quality of housing and customer care available to residents,” Gillis said.

A link to the survey will be sent via email to each household by one of the two third-party consulting firms administering the feedback collection, tabulation and analysis on the department’s behalf. Only one person per address will receive the invitation email. All respondent information will be kept confidential. It will not be linked to the overall feedback results shared with DOD or the results that DOD shares with privatized housing companies or other stakeholders.

Survey results will help inform plans for near-term and future improvements to housing, resident services and community amenities. Gillis emphasized the importance of getting the perspectives of service members and families so the department can provide them with a better quality of life through improved housing and community services.

Each military service will announce the specific date in December when its survey will launch; each survey will remain open for responses for at least 45 days. Residents of DOD government-owned, government-leased or privatized housing should contact their installation’s military housing office if they have questions, need technical support or if their household does not receive an email containing a survey link by Dec. 18.