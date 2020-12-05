ESPN’s “Salute to Service Week” highlights NTC/Fort Irwin

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The ESPN morning show, “First Take,” highlighted U.S. Army Soldiers from the National Training Center during a special Veteran’s Day broadcast on Nov. 11.

The show kicked-off with introductions and shout-outs from soldiers with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Operations Group, 916th Support Brigade, United States Army Garrison and the National Training Center’s NCO and Soldier of the Year.

During the broadcast, the “Painted Rocks” landmark was featured by Molly Rose, anchor and moderator for the show.

“Tradition, unit pride, we were here!” Rose said. “Those sentiments are embodied by a Fort Irwin landmark known as Painted Rocks. Soldiers from visiting combat units paint their proud insignia on the boulders.”

Throughout Salute to Service Week, ESPN’s, “First Take” featured Fort Irwin, Camp Pendleton, Nellis and Vandenberg Air Force Bases and Naval Base San Diego.