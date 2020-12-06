Distributing meals, supplies through Operation Homefront

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN Calif. — Volunteers with Operation Homefront handed out 99 Thanksgiving meal kits and gift bags to Soldiers and families at Fort Irwin on Nov. 20. The meal kits and gift bags were comprised of cleaning supplies and non-perishable foods and products to help with a holiday meal.

“As an Army veteran, it gives me great joy to be able to help support Soldiers and families,” event coordinator Kimberly Johnson said. “These meal boxes may be the difference these families need during this time. It’s been a rough year. Being able to give back to Soldiers, to where I began fulfills my heart.”

Johnson said she takes pride in being a part of an organization whose goal is to build the Army family unit stronger in communities that they work so hard to protect.

Johnson and her volunteers received enough donations to fulfill all meal requests and were able to include all waitlisted families.

To find out more about Operation Homefront, please visit operationhomefront.org