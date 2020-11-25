Commander sends Thanksgiving message to NTC/Fort Irwin

Advertisement

More than 150 years ago, in the midst of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a day of Thanksgiving. Though it was a time of hardship, it was a day for Americans to express gratitude for their many blessings. This included the sacrifices of those serving in uniform and the families who supported them. This year, even with the damper to some of our holiday traditions brought on by the pandemic, we still have a reason to give thanks.

To our Soldiers and civilian employees. I’m thankful for what you do every day for our Army and our nation. I know that all of you realize the importance of our mission. I remain I awe of your efforts and successes as we continue our critical mission in these unparalleled times.

To our Army Families, I am forever thankful for your continued support of our Soldiers and our Army. I do realize that it takes quite a commitment, not only to serve, but to serve here in the middle of everywhere. Thank you for your belief in our mission and for your continued support of our community and our Soldiers.

As you make the most of your holiday traditions, please be mindful that not everyone can be home this holiday season. Along with those who cannot travel due to restrictions associated with the pandemic, let’s keep our deployed Soldiers and their families in mind and let them know how much their sacrifices are appreciated.

For many, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a joyous holiday season. For some, however, it can mark the beginning of a very stressful period where our teammates are feeling alone or facing hardship. I encourage leaders at all levels to remain engaged and to ensure that all of your Soldiers know that they are valued and can count on you regardless of your leave status.

Lastly, CMS Justice and I wish you all a safe and peaceful Thanksgiving. Please remain vigilant as you travel and continue to follow our precautionary measures and CDC guidelines. All of you are valued members of our community and our Army family. Stay safe, plan ahead and watch out for those around you.

Lead, Train, Win