Many of us would agree that life is not worth living without the existence of supportive and enduring friendships. In Proverbs 18:24, we find that, “One who has unreliable friends soon comes to an end, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” When life turns against us and hands us lemons, we need close friends whom we can lean on to help weather the storm and transform those difficult times into lemonade. True friendship indeed makes our lives sweeter, but it also has the benefit of making us stronger. The ancient Greek philosopher, Aristotle (385-322 BCE), said that, “Friendship is beautiful and it holds all of us together.” Then, he said there are three types of friendships: the friendship of utility, the friendship of pleasure, and the friendship of the good. I find them quite interesting, even stimulating. So, let me go over each and one of them with you.

First, what is the friendship of utility? In this type of friendship, people associate with one another for their own mutual benefits. It’s a symbiotic relationship: “If you scratch my back, then I will scratch your back.” This type of friendship is very common among business partners, co-workers, and classmates. For example, I consider my barber my friend because she cuts my hair well. She thinks that I am her friend because she wants my business. This type of friendship is often transactional in nature, and for that very reason can be superficial because this friendship is self-serving, which means that it can be easily broken.

Next, what is the friendship of pleasure? In this type of friendship, people associate with others for the sake of pleasure and enjoyment. For example, if you like to play sports and join a sports team (e.g., tennis, golf, or soccer), you may discover the joy of camaraderie that comes with teamwork and the common pursuit of a goal (to score or burn off some excess calorie, let’s say). We formulate this type of friendship because it facilitates our own feelings of pleasure – in this case, with the help of some endorphins released from physical exercise! This is all good and well so long as both parties enjoy what they are doing. However, one typical short coming with this kind of friendship is that, when our feelings or emotions dissipate – and oftentimes they do when the rush of energy wears off — the friendship, too, dissipates.

Now, lastly, what is the friendship of the good? Aristotle called it the highest form of friendship because it is based on, neither utility nor pleasure, but a person wishing the best for his or her friend. That is, the friendship of the good is not conditional— it is intentional. We formulate this type of friendship through mutual respect, appreciation for each other’s qualities, and a strong desire to aid and assist the other person. As one writer says, “If you happen to have more than a handful of friends based on goodness, you are indeed blessed!” As you can imagine, this type of friendship is quite rare! It’s also begs a question: Where can we find the friendship of the good?

Not surprisingly, this kind of friendship is usually found in a military setting among Soldiers. Throughout history, Soldiers have taken up arms to protect their country and democracy, but conventional wisdom shows that soldiers actually fight for each other, laying down their lives for their friends. In John 15:3, Christ said that, “Greater love has no one than this that someone lay down his life for his friends.” This is the prime example of friendship of the good. You see, as English poet and soldier John Donne famously said, “No man is an island entire of itself because everyone relies on others.”

So, dear friends, would you check on your friends and see how they are doing these days? I encourage you to take a step, or two, beyond the friendships of utility and pleasure and seek what it means to pursue the friendship of the good. You can make a big difference in your friend’s life. Thank you and Blessings!