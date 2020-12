Advertisement

U.S. Army Cpt. Luis J. Rodriguez relinquished command of Maintenance Troop, Regimental Support Squadron, to Capt. Gerrayl L. Bryson during a Change of Command ceremony at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., on December 4, 2020. Cpt. Bryson has previously served with the 73rd Cavalry Regiment, the 407th Brigade Support Battalion, and the 4th Aerial Reconnaissance Battalion (Attack), 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade.