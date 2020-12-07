Dog Park Grand Re-opening

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The newly-renovated dog park on post opens on Dec. 4, after being closed down for updates in August.

Matai services was awarded a $252,000 contract to renovate the existing dog park for the Fort Irwin community. The new design will feature new shade structures, benches, dog water fountains, dog exercise and play equipment, natural turf grass and an irrigation system.

The Family and MWR held a grand re-opening ceremony with community members in attendance.