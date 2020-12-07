Rich history honored during National American Indian Heritage Month observance

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Dozens of community members tuned in for the National Training Center and Fort Irwin’s EEO observance of National American Indian Heritage Month on Nov. 18 at the Sandy Basin Community Center.

“Native Americans, including American Indians, Alaska natives and native Hawaiians have served in the United States Armed Forces in every major conflict since the Revolutionary War, up to present day and throughout the 20th century, Rebecca Troutman, project coordinator with the National Native American Memorial said in a video played at the event. “They’ve served in higher numbers, higher rates per capita than any other group in the United States.”

Maj. Steven Warner, chief of Women’s Health at Fort Irwin’s Weed Army Community Hospital, was the guest speaker.

He dedicated his speech to his late grandmother, saying she and his family were members of the Isleta Pueblo tribe, located south of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He talked about the struggles his grandmother and mother faced on the reservation and credited his success to their ability to overcome and instill values in him.

“Her struggles set the stage for much of what I’ve accomplished. I am mindful of what my grandmother truly gave me” Warner said. “She’s the core of my Native American heritage and all that I’ve accomplished.”

Warner’s grandfather served in the Korean War, suffered from PTSD and died at a young age.

“I’m honored to follow so many exceptional individuals in service to our nation,” he said.

In President Donald Trump’s Proclamation on National Native American Heritage Month dated Oct. 30, he says, “During National Native American Heritage Month, we honor the storied legacy of American Indians and Alaska natives in our nation. Their cherished legacy, rich culture and heroic history of military service inspire us all.

Native Americans play a critical role in the health and vitality of our great nation. During National Native American Indian Heritage Month, we honor their cultures, as business owners, artists, teachers, writers, courageous members of our Armed Forces and so much more. The contributions to our society are cause for celebration and appreciation by all Americans.”

The theme of this year’s observance was “Many Nations, One Fight,” and Fort Irwin’s event was sponsored by the MEO/EEO offices and Medical Activity (MEDDAC). It was streamed live on Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin.