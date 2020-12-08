Teacher & Student Spotlight

Teacher Spotlight:

Heather Bates, FIMS

Coach Bates has been working at Fort Irwin Middle School for four years. Along with teaching Physical Education, she also serves as the Athletic Director and basketball coach. This school year, she has been busy working out with her students over Zoom. She enjoys giving them a break from their core classes and getting them up and moving around. Coach Bates cannot wait to get all of the students back on campus!

Student Spotlight:

Aysia Lopez, 8th grade, FIMS

Aysia exhibits every aspect of Fort Irwin Middle School— F.I.M.S. Get R.E.A.L. P.B.I.S. standards. She is respectful of her teachers and peers, she maintains a high level of engagement and steps up to speak when other students hesitate. Aysia also completes her assignments and tasks with a high level of achievement and reaches out for help if she needs it. Finally, with all of these qualities, Aysia is a leader in the classroom and is an excellent example of a model student. Aysia is a lovely student to have in class, and it is so fun to watch her grow and achieve as an 8th grader.