Army secretary holds Fort Hood leaders accountable

On Dec. 8, 2020, the Secretary of the Army directed the relief or suspension of 14 Fort Hood commanders and other leaders down to the squad level based on the findings of an independent review of the command’s climate and culture.

The following leaders are relieved: Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, deputy commanding general (Support), III Corps; and Col. Ralph Overland and Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander and command sergeant major.

The secretary also directed the suspension of Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Kenny, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general and command sergeant major, pending the outcome of a new Army Regulation (AR) 15-6 investigation of 1st Cavalry Division’s command climate and Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program.

The Army is also opening a separate AR 15-6 investigation into the resourcing, policies and procedures of the 6th Military Police Group (Criminal Investigation Command).

As a matter of policy and to protect individual privacy, the Army will not release the names of the battalion level and below commanders and leaders who received administrative action.

Army leaders command and serve in critical positions because senior leaders and Soldiers have trust and confidence in their abilities and character. When a senior leader loses trust and confidence in a subordinate commander or leader, it is appropriate and necessary to relieve that person. Relief is an administrative mechanism to ensure that our Soldiers always have the best qualified and capable leaders and commanders.

In addition to these administrative actions involving Fort Hood leaders, Secretary McCarthy directed additional steps to address the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee’s findings and recommendations. More information is available at: https://www.army.mil/article/241490.