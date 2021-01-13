Silver Valley Unified School District awarded two grants

Here are the two grants received by Silver Valley Schools:

Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA)

The Silver Valley Unified School District was awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). The $1.5 million grant will be spread out over the next five years. This grant, called the Silver Valley Strengthening Health Academic Physical & Emotional Learning or S.H.A.P.E Learning Grant, will bring essential resources to our students and schools. This new grant will focus on academic achievement, student physical and social emotional health and technology. The district will provide staff with continued professional development in Math, Language Arts and Social and Emotional supports for students. Part of this training will focus on teaching our students mindfulness, good nutritional habits, exercise and wellness spaces at our elementary schools! This grant will also allow us to provide up-to-date technology for our teachers and expand our 1:1 student device initiative in our district.

Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment (OEA)—Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program

The district received an additional grant this past fall from the Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment (OAE) to help update the Silver Valley High School sports fields and track. This grant will allow us to do the following:

1. Remove existing turf on the football, softball and baseball fields

2. Grade fields and repair irrigation systems

3. Install sod on all fields

4. Install warning track on baseball field

5. Track will be graded and new track mix added and compacted

The total grant to fund this project is $521,000.00. Work on the sports fields complex will begin this spring after our sports seasons conclude to allow for the work to be completed and the new sod to become established.

SVUSD Superintendent, Jesse M. Najera, shared, “Silver Valley is thankful to the Department of Defense, Office of Economic Adjustment, The National Training Center, Fort Irwin and the Marine Corps Logistics Base, Barstow for their ongoing support of our district to ensure we continue to provide the best education, facilities and technology to our students!”