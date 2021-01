Advertisement

The 11th Armored Cavalry will be observing its 120th anniversary on Feb. 2, 2021.

The commemoration will be held at 10 a.m., PST, Feb. 4 and be streamed live on Facebook 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/11thArmoredCavalryRegiment/

The 11th Armored Cavalry Horse Detachment will be present as a ceremonial color guard. Allons!