Silver Valley Schools discuss sports, mental health

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Silver Valley Unified School District returned to its in-person hybrid model and small group cohorts on Jan. 19 and are on an “A-day” and “B-day” schedule.

Many have been awaiting word from California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) on how school sports will be conducted throughout the state in a COVID-19 environment.

“The latest information we have received from CIF is that all sports are now aligned with the tiers,” Michael Myer, assistant principal of Silver Valley High School said. “All Fall sports post-seasons have been cancelled. We are awaiting word from our leagues to see what the regular seasons will look like.”

This affects post-season playoffs for football, volleyball and cross country. Conditioning that was happening before Winter break was on hold until Feb. 1.

CIF has provided a map regarding specifics that includes tiers and is updated weekly at https://cifss.org/news/education-based-athletics-covid-19-tier-map-updated-12-29-20/?fbclid=IwAR3E4a9A1SDgOC6JLM-xbQZsUrobBikLa59ckTedO4QTpAHcnLwN7F2S6gA

“Now that we have this information, we are going to meet with the two leagues we participate in and see what direction and changes will result from the cancellations,” Myer said.”

SVUSD also released information about how they’re handling the current COVID pandemic differently. Those in need of extra support should contact their school site for information about Care Solace.

There is an expert on hand connecting students with providers that treat mental health and substance use disorders in minutes. The Care Concierge 24/7 and the number is 888-515-0595. Those in need can visit CareSolace.com/SVUSDfamilies as well.

SVUSD reminds parents to keep their students home if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Silver Valley High School conducts live updates on their Facebook page every other Monday at 12:30p.m. on Facebook.com/SilverValleyHS. Their next update is on Feb. 8.