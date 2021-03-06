Indoor dining returns to Fort Irwin facilities

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Fort Irwin’s Family and MWR announced the return of indoor dining for the Shockwave Restaurant and the Desert Winds Bowling Center.

The food court in the bowling area reopened for indoor business on Feb. 17 with safety precautions.

“It’s extremely nice for soldiers and their families to sit down and share a meal here,” said Food & Beverage Attendant, Corey Stevens. “It puts a smile on our face and a smile on their face too.”

Shockwave opened back up for indoor dining on Feb. 22.

To ensure proper sanitation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tables and lanes are being cleaned after each use. Whether you want to enjoy some food while bowling or just want to sit down for a quick meal, the return of this experience is welcomed by the community.

On Feb. 24, AAFES/The Exchange announced that Burger King, Popeyes and the PX food court are now open for inside dining with 25% capacity.

• Bowling Center Food Court menu/hours: https://irwin.armymwr.com/programs/bowling-center

• Shock Wave menu/hours: https://irwin.armymwr.com/happenings/shockwave-menu