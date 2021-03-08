High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – March 2021

Advertisement

Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 2021

Click the image below to view the latest digital edition

Welcome to the March 2021 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin for post, Army and defense industry news.

Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

$300 million in quality-of-life upgrades coming to NTC: page 1

Middle School students compete in Lego Competition: page 2

Reel Time Movie Theater re-opens with all new features: page 3

Fort Irwin veteran, spouses compete in national baking competition: page 4

Fort Irwin’s NASA Complex plays role in Mars Perseverance landing: page 5

NTC Backbone Academy Pilot ‘Mentoring the Next Generation’: page 6

Upcoming events on post: page 12

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month's issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Fort Irwin and the NTC!