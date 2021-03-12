Irwin unit surveys Las Vegas helo pad

Advertisement

On a frigid Tuesday morning, entering Nevada airspace under breezy conditions, C Company,

2916th Aviation Battalion, made their way to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nev., to survey the medical center’s newly built helicopter platform for U.S. Army MEDEVAC landings.

Once officially certified, the ability to land directly at Sunrise Hospital could potentially save 45 min to over an hour of critical time while transporting patients from Fort Irwin to a higher level of care.

According to CW2 Jason Kim, Charlie Company 2916th Aviation Battalion, crews have to land at McCarran Airport and wait for ground transport for follow on care at Sunrise Hospital.

“This is a significant step in cutting down the time it takes for patients to receive care at Sunrise Hospital.” Said Kim. “The ability to land directly at the hospital could potentially safe lives.”