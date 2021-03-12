Silver Valley students benefit from major district upgrades

Advertisement

YERMO, Calif. — An energy project with the Silver Valley Unified School District is set to bring more than $200,000 in savings each year.

On Jan. 29, the district said it recently completed an infrastructure project that saves more than 1.4 million kilowatt hours a year.

District Superintendent, Jesse Najera, said SVUSD replaced all HVAC units, more than 40, at Lewis Elementary School at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin.

The project also features several upgrades that the district said has made the learning environment more comfortable for students and faculty. The upgrades include interior/exterior LED lighting, occupancy sensor replacements, optimized building automation system and multi-purpose room ceiling replacements.

The project is a partnership between the Yermo-based Silver Valley and Schneider Electric and allowed the district to secure financing, upgrade outdated equipment and use the savings to reinvest in school environments for the high-achieving Silver Valley High School students.

Najera called Scheider Electric a “critical partner” in helping the district realize more savings that officials thought were possible.

“It was important to upgrade our buildings but being able to deliver significant savings that we can pour directly back into the classroom is the icing on the cake as we move forward with this partnership,” Najera said in the statement.