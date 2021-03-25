Lesperance promoted to major general

Advertisement

Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, commanding general of the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., was promoted to major general March 24.

The Defense Department nominated Leserpance for promotion on Feb. 23, and the U.S. Senate confirmed the promotion on Feb. 25, 2021.

Lesperance will be heading to the Republic of Korea, where he will be commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.

The 2nd Infantry Division is unique in that it is the only U.S. Army division that is made up partially of South Korean soldiers, called KATUSAs (Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army). This program began in 1950 by agreement with the first South Korean president, Syngman Rhee.

Lesperance graduated from Portland State University in 1989 and was commissioned an Armor Officer. His first assignment was with 2nd Squadron “Eaglehorse,” 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Bad Kissingen, Germany, where he served as Tank Platoon Leader, Support Platoon Leader and Troop Executive Officer from 1990 to 1993, including a deployment in support of Operation Desert Storm.

Upon graduation from the Infantry Officer Advanced Course in 1993, Lesperance commanded the Cape Girardeau Recruiting Company “Gators” from 1994 to 1996. He then reported to 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment “Mustangs,” 1st Cavalry Division and served as S-3 Air and later commanded Delta Company “Dawgpound” and Headquarters and Headquarters Company “Hawk” from 1996 to 1999, including a deployment in support of Operation Joint Forge. From 1999 to 2001, Lesperance served at the United States Army Infantry School as a Small Group Instructor and Team Chief.

Upon graduation from the Command and General Staff College in 2002, Lesperance served as the Battalion S3 in 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment “Chargers” and later as BCT S3 and XO in 1st Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” 1st Cavalry Division from 2002 to 2005, including a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He then served as Assistant Deputy Director of Operations, J3, The Joint Staff from 2005 to 2007.

Lesperance served on the Multi-National Division-Baghdad staff in 2007 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following this assignment, he commanded 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment from 2008 to 2010, including a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He then served as Scorpion 07 at the National Training Center from May 2010 to July 2011. The general graduated from the United States Army War College June 2012.

Lesperance commanded 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division from June 2012 to June 2014; was the III Armored Corps “Phantom” Chief of Staff from June 2014 to July 2015; commanded Operations Group, National Training Center from July 2015 until June 2016; was the Assistant Commanding GeneralóSupport, 1st Special Forces Command from June 2016 to April 2017 and most recently as the Chief of Armor and Armor School Commandant from April 2017 to August 2019.

Lesperance has been commanding general at NTC/Fort Irwin since 2019.