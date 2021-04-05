High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – April 2021

Advertisement

Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 2, 2021

Welcome to the April 2021 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin for post, Army and defense industry news.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/qntk/

Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

Improving slowly but surely, one year into COVID: page 1

Multiple barracks buildings set to receive interior facelift: page 2

Modern-day ‘Rosie the Riveters’ at NTC/Fort Irwin: page 4

School district announces return to hybrid model, athletics: page 4

New Dental Clinic to open in May: page 5

11th ACR Horse Detachment preps for regional competition: page 6

Scout Troop 67 visits Provost Marshal Office: page 9

Upcoming events on post: page 12

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month's issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Fort Irwin and the NTC!