National Guard rotation wraps, Fort Carson training to begin at NTC

Advertisement

THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER, Calif. – The National Training Center and Fort Irwin hosted the Washington Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment “Dark Rifles” during Rotation 21-05. They’re apart of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division and trained from March 12-26.

The NTC prepares and trains units in “The Box” for Army Readiness. Decisive Action Rotations at the NTC ensure U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

Both the Operations Group and the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment help train the rotational training units that come to the NTC.

The next rotation is scheduled for April 9 with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division out of Fort Carson. The rotation scheduled for May 2021, 21-07, has been canceled.