Tick Tock goes the tax clock

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The IRS recently extended the tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 for all individual federal income tax returns. This tax filing extension only covers federal income taxes. Tax filers should check with their respective states to determine if their state has also extended its filing deadline. Unfortunately, the Fort Irwin Tax Center will stop taking appointments on April 15 and will be closed for business after that date.

The IRS and the Fort Irwin Tax Center recommend that you file your taxes as soon as possible, especially if you expect a refund. The postponement is mostly intended to benefit those who owe taxes, allowing them to keep money for personal necessities as an accommodation due to the continued difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of writing this article, the IRS has not issued formal guidance regarding the full details of the extension. It was announced, however, that this relief applies to the filing deadline as well as any payments that would have been due. Taxpayers do not need to file any forms or meet any qualifications to avoid penalties and interest during the postponement, regardless of the amount owed.

To request an extension beyond May 17, you may file a Form 4868 for an automatic extension to Oct. 15, 2021. You do not need to give an explanation for the request, and it will only be denied if it is filed after May 17. There will be no notice given that it is approved. This type of extension only applies to filing taxes and does not extend the time to pay taxes. If you request an automatic extension, you are required to estimate your 2020 tax liability and pay an estimated amount.

If you recently returned from a combat zone or hazardous duty zone, the time to pay taxes or claim a refund may be extended in addition to extending the time to file. The length of the extension is a complicated calculation based on the last day you were in the combat zone. If you think you qualify for an extension, you may contact the Tax Center before April 15 for information and assistance.

Although Legal Assistance attorneys are available all year long to answer questions about taxes, the filing services offered by the Tax Center will not be available after April 15. Other resources such as Military OneSource MilTax provides free tax filing software, professional support, and helpful information. You may also visit www.irs.gov/freefile to get tax software directly through the IRS.

We highly recommend you call 760-380-1040 to make an appointment, as we have limited waiting space and must enforce health and safety standards within the legal office. Appointments are already being scheduled for April, with the last available slots on April 15.

The Tax Center is located in building 230 on C Ave.

Hours of Operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30a.m. – 5p.m.; Thursday from 1p.m. – 5p.m., with the last available appointments at 4p.m. The office is closed from 11:30a.m. – 1p.m. daily.