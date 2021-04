Advertisement

The Fort Irwin and High Desert community is invited to attend a Change of Command ceremony virtually at 9 a.m., April 22, at which Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance will turn over the command of the National Training Center to Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor.

Lesperance, will depart the NTC to assume command of the 2d Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea. Taylor is currently the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.