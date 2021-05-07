Fort Irwin, Silver Valley high students will have in-person graduation ceremony

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Silver Valley High School leaders recently announced the much-anticipated graduation plans for students and families.
“We are excited to announce that, at this time, we plan on holding an in-person graduation,” high school assistant principal, Michael Sullivan posted during a Facebook live session.
The ceremony will occur at 9a.m. on May 25 in the front parking lot area of the school.
“Graduates and their household guests must arrive in one vehicle in order to enter the parking area,” principal Michael Meyer said. “The family must be temperature screened and have temperatures below 100 degrees. Present your entry pass with graduates and household member’s names on a phone, which will be sent electronically.”
Four family members are permitted to attend, and the school sent an email to families with registration information and more details.
“While on campus, all students, staff and family members are required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose,” Meyer said. “Social distancing of minimally six feet will be mandatory at all times.”
Graduates and families will be guided to their assigned, socially-distanced seats by staff support members. Families will be seated in their group of assigned seats in the front parking lot with proper social distancing maintained between family groups.
Diplomas for each student will be placed on a table for the graduates to pick up in individually prior to walking across the stage.
“We will have our graduates in alphabetical order, so we can minimize contact between employees and/or graduation guests and the graduates,” Meyer said.
Leaders ask that anyone who feels sick or symptomatic remain home as a part of the health and safety protocols.
The district will also live stream the event and details will be provided for virtual guests.
“We appreciate your cooperation so that we can safely provide this opportunity for our students,” Meyer said.
Congratulations to Fort Irwin’s Silver Valley High School Class of 2021!
Mario Nicolas Acevedo-Fuchs
James-Matthew Acfalle
Franci Adjangba
Isaiah Anaya
Lourdes Berg
Timothy Boone
Jadyn Colon
Elianie Cortes
Charles Crawford
Deszy Davis
Ashley Jhaneane Deblois
Jenna Deleon
Christian Duke
Isabela Fedorisin
Ryan Flores
Lucio Florez
Kaylee Garcia
Michael Garcia
Jesse Gil Rizo
Eduardo Gonzalez
Pedro Gonzalez
Shania Griffin
PJ Leigh Henry
Alexis, Ingram
Caleb Kiernan
Allen Lotu
Dorcas Martinez
Audri Najera
Destiny Ricapor-Agoo
Ayden Sheriff
Lena Talarico
Kaylee Trapp
Benjamin Valdez
MJ Vaofanua
Aileen Villachana
Brian Villegas
Cylus Wilson
Congratulations to Fort Irwin’s AEC Class of 2021!
Dustin Dellavolle
Joseph Rojas
Yareli Cruz Medina
Deiondre Ott
Alyssa Carr
Shazaray Labaya-Akiu
Alissa Rodriguez
Victor Ruiz
Damian Ruiz
Nicholas Schlosser
Tia Peeler
Adam Moreau