Fort Irwin, Silver Valley high students will have in-person graduation ceremony

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Silver Valley High School leaders recently announced the much-anticipated graduation plans for students and families.

“We are excited to announce that, at this time, we plan on holding an in-person graduation,” high school assistant principal, Michael Sullivan posted during a Facebook live session.

The ceremony will occur at 9a.m. on May 25 in the front parking lot area of the school.

“Graduates and their household guests must arrive in one vehicle in order to enter the parking area,” principal Michael Meyer said. “The family must be temperature screened and have temperatures below 100 degrees. Present your entry pass with graduates and household member’s names on a phone, which will be sent electronically.”

Four family members are permitted to attend, and the school sent an email to families with registration information and more details.

“While on campus, all students, staff and family members are required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose,” Meyer said. “Social distancing of minimally six feet will be mandatory at all times.”

Graduates and families will be guided to their assigned, socially-distanced seats by staff support members. Families will be seated in their group of assigned seats in the front parking lot with proper social distancing maintained between family groups.

Diplomas for each student will be placed on a table for the graduates to pick up in individually prior to walking across the stage.

“We will have our graduates in alphabetical order, so we can minimize contact between employees and/or graduation guests and the graduates,” Meyer said.

Leaders ask that anyone who feels sick or symptomatic remain home as a part of the health and safety protocols.

The district will also live stream the event and details will be provided for virtual guests.

“We appreciate your cooperation so that we can safely provide this opportunity for our students,” Meyer said.

Congratulations to Fort Irwin’s Silver Valley High School Class of 2021!

Mario Nicolas Acevedo-Fuchs

James-Matthew Acfalle

Franci Adjangba

Isaiah Anaya

Lourdes Berg

Timothy Boone

Jadyn Colon

Elianie Cortes

Charles Crawford

Deszy Davis

Ashley Jhaneane Deblois

Jenna Deleon

Christian Duke

Isabela Fedorisin

Ryan Flores

Lucio Florez

Kaylee Garcia

Michael Garcia

Jesse Gil Rizo

Eduardo Gonzalez

Pedro Gonzalez

Shania Griffin

PJ Leigh Henry

Alexis, Ingram

Caleb Kiernan

Allen Lotu

Dorcas Martinez

Audri Najera

Destiny Ricapor-Agoo

Ayden Sheriff

Lena Talarico

Kaylee Trapp

Benjamin Valdez

MJ Vaofanua

Aileen Villachana

Brian Villegas

Cylus Wilson

Congratulations to Fort Irwin’s AEC Class of 2021!

Dustin Dellavolle

Joseph Rojas

Yareli Cruz Medina

Deiondre Ott

Alyssa Carr

Shazaray Labaya-Akiu

Alissa Rodriguez

Victor Ruiz

Damian Ruiz

Nicholas Schlosser

Tia Peeler

Adam Moreau