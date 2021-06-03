“Never Forget:” Leaders remember fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Advertisement

Fort Irwin, Calif. — To recognize and honor all of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to this great nation, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin community held its annual Memorial Day Commemoration as dozens of spectators watched in person and on Facebook live.

The traditional commemoration began with an invocation, remarks by NTC’s Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, patriotic music, and a gun salute.

“This day, first observed after the Civil War, was originally known as Decoration Day and was intended to unify a divided country,” Taylor said. “When many of us were kids, Memorial Day was a time to remember history and those who made it. Today, Memorial Day is much more real. After nearly 20 years of continuous armed conflict, we no longer have the luxury of remembering only those who died long ago. Today, those heroes include our friends, our battle buddies, and men and women with whom we served and fought and loved.”

Taylor recounted a story and paid tribute to his personal hero, Staff Sgt. Billy Wilson of Buffalo, NY, with whom he served many years ago in combat. Wilson was killed on March 26, 2012, in Afghanistan.

“When Billy fell, he was standing side-by-side with the men of his platoon that he loved so much, doing what he had joined the Army to do,” Taylor said. “He fell in the disciplined and courageous execution of his duty. Our nation must never forget what he has done for us; not only how he died but how he lived. Absolutely selfless — committed to his family, his squad and his country. We would all do well to follow his tremendous example.”

When asked of the day’s significance, the NTC and Fort Irwin senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice, mentioned the mission of the NTC and the Decisive Action Rotation that just began.

Memorial Day is certainly significant but, “Even more so when you consider that we have a Brigade Combat Team (BCT) on the ground who begins their training here today,” Justice said. “Our [NTC’s] mission is to build and sustain readiness for our Army. Our success provides the tools needed for a BCT to win the first fight; and that saves lives.”

The Operations Group’s Wolf Team provided the salute battery. The flag at the National Training Center’s headquarters was raised to full staff at noon, following the gun salute.