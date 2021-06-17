School sports physicals available July 22-29

School/sports physicals will be held July 22 and 29 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. in the Weed Army Community Hospital Primary Care Clinic.
Physicals will be by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the central appointment line at 866-957-9224.
Please Note:
- If your child wears glasses, please make sure to bring them.
- If you are coming from an outside healthcare facility or have recently arrived at Fort Irwin, please bring a copy of your childís immunization records.
- Children requiring an asthma action plan, school medication forms, or with other health concerns should schedule a regular appointment to have their additional needs addressed.
- Complete your physical forms before the appointment. Download forms you will need at the appointment at https://weed-irwin.tricare.mil/…/Primar…/Family-Medicine or pick them up at the Primary Care Clinic front desk.