Garrison Quarterly Housing Town Hall reviews inspection results, updates

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Fort Irwin’s June quarterly Housing Town Hall focused on the results from the recent Army Inspector General Housing inspection and introduced newcomers to new amenities coming to the installation.

The objective of the inspection was to assess the status of the 2019 Inspector General recommendations to Housing, as well as the implementation of corrective action plans.

One part of the report asked residents if they felt safety was a priority and the results were:

• A majority (10 of 16, 63%) of the residents sensed stated that safety is not a priority with the RCI partner housing office; 5 residents stated that they did not know.

• A majority (9 of 16, 56%) of the residents sensed stated the RCI partners are responsive in solving their housing issues.

• Some (7 of 16, 44%) of the residents felt that the RCI partner was unresponsive—common reasons were that the technicians did not communicate when they were coming, enter homes without given permission to enter, or rarely show up at the scheduled time window; work orders were left unresolved or were closed without tenants knowledge.

• Few (4 of 16, 25%) residents knew the difference between the Army Housing Office (AHO) and the RCI Partner housing office. 12 residents stated they did not know.

• A majority (3 of 4, 75%) of the residents felt safety is a priority with the AHO. Residents stated that when AHO got involved, their issues were quickly resolved.

Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor, NTC’s Commanding General, discussed a hot topic on post—Basic Housing Allowance rates. He said he is an advocate for properly computing BAH rates and getting the proper resources for Soldiers.

For those headed to Fort Irwin or who recently arrived, Taylor had good news.

“What has been great about this installation for the 40 years that it’s been around, is that it has one purpose— a very serious purpose— to prepare our nation for war and it’s one family,” he said. “You have an opportunity to build social connections here better than any other place in the Army. Life is hard here at Fort Irwin, but you can build bonds of friendship that will be with you for the rest of your military career and I can say that personally serving here as both a teenager and a captain—some of the closest friends you’ll ever have in your military career, you build right here.”

The Villages Housing and the military Army Housing Office wanted to make sure all residents were aware of the Housing hotline, 760-380-7777, and they reviewed the Tenant Bill of Rights, which are on the main NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin, as well as the Tenant Responsibilities.

Housing also reviewed new guidance called the Tenant Dispute Resolution:

• A formal and informal dispute resolution process will be executed and is forthcoming no later than 30 June 21

• Procedures on how to submit an informal and formal dispute will be posted on the NTC Homepage, Army Housing Office link. Or you can contact the Army Housing Office at 760-380-3577/3576.

Housing Updates

• Adrena Sheriff, the Villages Community Director said that since Jan. 1, they’ve completed:

• 155 new HVAC installs

• 1,428 A/C filter replacements

• 690 HVAC Preventive Maintenance Services

• 369 fence repairs and/or replacements

• 13,979 total work orders

• Construction of the Super Playground is scheduled to be complete by August or September in Mojave Village

Housing Notes

• The Villages reminds residents that trash pickup will begin at 6a.m. during the summer months, due to the trash trucks overheating from high temperatures.

• As of June 17, appointments are no longer required at the Villages community pool and they’re opening at full capacity of about 300.

Other updates:

• The Silver Valley Unified School District has a new website at svusd12.net and many can register their student for school now.

• First day of school for SVUSD is Aug. 5

• First day of school for Colin Powell State Preschool is Aug. 4

• AAFES, the MWR and other facilities are urgently hiring at USAjobs.gov and applymyexchange.com

All informational slides can be found on the NTC website, https://home.army.mil/irwin/ , under the “Town Hall Slides” tab.