Department of Army Inspector General gathers resident’s interests at Fort Irwin Town House

The U.S. Army Inspector General conducted residential sensing sessions to hear the concerns of the Fort Irwin Community.

The sensing sessions took place on June 10 and June 11, with dozens of residents in attendance.

Lt. Col. Sakura Creedon the Command Inspector General for the National Training Center and Fort Irwin said, “the purpose of DAIG conducting the residential sensing session was a follow-up of the DAIG 2019 Special Interest Item (SII) inspection of the Residential Communities Initiatives (RCI). The DAIG’s objective was to assess the status of the 2019 DAIG RCI SII recommendations and the implementation of stakeholder corrective action plans.”

In response to the 2019 report, the Army implemented the housing Tenant Bill of Rights, which provides transparency to tenants, ensuring their right to a quality, safe, clean, and healthy home.

The results of the sensing session were briefed at the June 22 Fort Irwin Housing Town Hall, which was streamed live on the National Training Center’s Facebook Page.

According to the majority of residents sensed, safety is a priority with the Army Housing Office (AHO), and stated that when the AHO got involved, their issues were quickly resolved. A majority of the residents surveyed also stated that the RCI partners are responsive in solving their housing issues.

Communication strategies were also surveyed by the DAIG. The majority of the residents surveyed were aware that various platforms such as the installation’s town halls, mayoral programs, newspaper, and social media were available for residents to receive information and address their housing concerns.

Feedback from the sensing sessions helps garrison housing and property management offices address areas needing improvement.

Although the DAIG left the installation, the Ft. Irwin’s IG office is open to hear concerns from residents. “Submitting any inquiry to the IG can be done in person at the IG office in building 988A or calling 760-380-3038,” said Creedon. “Once the IG office receives an inquiry or complaint, we will conduct preliminary analysis, which will identify the issue(s) or allegation(s) to the chain of command or to the appropriate agency on the installation. For example, if the inquiry or complaint was specifically related to housing, we will reach out to the Army Housing Office to assist in resolving the inquiry or complaint.

The Army Housing Office also reminds residents that they want to hear their concerns on post and that the Army is committed to ensuring quality housing and continued oversight in the future.

“We are the service member advocates on this installation, said Carolyn Matthews,” Housing Services Office Manager. “We introduced a new informal dispute resolution form on June 1 which is a measured approach intended to resolve disputes at the garrison level.”

Residents are encouraged to visit the Fort Irwin website: home.army.mil/irwin to read the findings of the IG Report and to contact the Fort Irwin Army Housing Office Hotline at 760-380-7777.