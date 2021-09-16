2916th Aviation Battalion hosts memorial service for Sgt. Vincent “Unc” Walker

It was with heavy hearts on Sept. 15, 2021, that the Raptor Battalion came together to pay respects and honor one of our own.

We lost Sgt. Vincent Walker Jr. on Aug. 27, 2021, and while the previous two weeks were extremely difficult, today provided the opportunity for closure as we said goodbye to “Unc,” as he was known in his platoon.

He was wise, some might say an “old soul” as compared to his peers, providing insight and advice to all who came to him in need. He was humble, never gloating or accepting of well-deserved recognition. Most of all he was a leader, providing direction, guidance, and encouragement in B/229 when they needed it most.

Sgt. Walker, you demonstrated exceptional service to your Country in both your words and deeds; and your memory and impact will leave a lasting impression on this battalion, through the many lives you touched.

“Be Thou at Peace”

Raptor06/07