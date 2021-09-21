916th Support Brigade celebrates 24th birthday, reflects on its mission

The 916th Support Brigade kicked off a multiday birthday celebration at Fort Irwin, Calif., with a Esprit De Corps Run and an organization day as the Brigade turned 24 on Sept. 16, 2021.

“The 916th Support Brigade is an integral part of the National Training Center,” said. Col. LaHavie Brunson, Commander of the 916th Support Brigade. “Our mission is to exercise mission command for sustaining and select aviation support operations across the NTC’s area of operations.”

Activated in 1997, the Brigade provides support to the National Training Center, sustainment for rotational units, and trains forces for worldwide contingency operations. The Brigade is also heavily involved in every aspect of training rotations.

“Our actions include everything from the coordination of all the commodity and supplies units will use during their rotation, the sequencing of rail loads and line hauls, and any of an innumerable list of tasks required to move, feed, arm, and sustain over 5000 Soldiers,” said Brunson.

On average the Brigade delivers, maintains, and transports over 3000 pieces of equipment, not including the use of over 1200 vehicles from their prepositioned fleet.

The brigade also has three deployable units, the 2nd HET Company, the 171 MCC/MCT, and the Bravo, 229th Aviation Regiment Grey Eagle Company which is currently deployed.

“The business of people is far too important to not do it right”, Brunson said while speaking to his formation. “The work that we do everyday is important, its meaningful, its impactful but the people are what matter.”

“Our mandate is clear- develop expert capacity at the team, section, crew, platoon, and company level to support each rotation, while at the same time couple that proficiency and increasing our deployment readiness to be postured for whatever operational requirements may be asked of our brigade,” he said. “We have had a formation assigned or attached to this brigade deployed for nearly every day of the past two years. For that reason, we can never afford to forget the duality of the demands on this formation.”

The Brigade’s Command Sergeant Major, Montrell Kea, also highlighted the sheer volume and expanse of responsibilities his Soldiers are entrusted with. “The Brigade never shuts down with our requirement to support AEROMEDEVAC missions 24/7/365. We are heavily reliant on the incredibly talented cadre of Soldiers and Civilians in the Brigade,” he said. “Given the tremendous breadth of our responsibilities there are no days where we have the luxury of an average performance.”

During the past few years, the Brigade has seen some notable achievements while undertaking their daily routine of sustaining the force. “There are countless things Sergeant Major and I are proud of when we reflect on the past year,” Brunson said. “The obvious things are instances like having the NTC NCO of the year, the incredible work B/229th AVN Regiment is executing downrange, the incredible contributions of our civilians workforce, and the complete transformation of how we support rotations with HET support that was better for our Soldiers and the units in rotation.”

“What gives me the greatest pride and joy is the opportunity to meet and interact with our amazing Soldiers within this Brigade,” Brunson concluded. “The ability to make a difference in the lives of families and Soldier’s lives is a gift and blessing I treasure. I am incredibly proud and honored to work with this team every day.”