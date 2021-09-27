aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
11th ACR restart Blackhorse Marathon tradition

by by Aerotech staff and wire reports

On Sept. 25, 2021, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment reignited the tradition of the Blackhorse Marathon that began in the late 1970s in Fulda, Germany.

The race started as an opportunity to bring the Regiment’s Troopers and the community together. It is understood that Maj. Gen. Robert Sunell, the 48th Regimental Commanding Officer, is responsible for the institution of the Blackhorse Marathon.

“Our organization continues this tradition today in memory of him.”

More than 100 people competed in the Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 5-person Relay.

“Congratulations to everyone who came out to participate in our race! Thanks to the Blackhorse Association for sponsoring this event. ALLONS!”

