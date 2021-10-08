4ID Soldiers test new electronic warfare, spectrum management battlefield software tool

FORT CARSON, Colorado — Soldiers of 4th Infantry Division tested new software allowing commanders to automate planning, coordination, and synchronization of Cyberspace Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) throughout the Army’s operations process.

The Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool (EWPMT) integrates battlefield information and management of Electronic Warfare and Spectrum Management Operations (SMO) into a common operating environment.

The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (2SBCT) Soldiers received comprehensive New Equipment Training (NET) that familiarized them with EWPMT capabilities and functional support to unit EW and spectrum planning and operations.

During the test, the EWPMT system supported the unit’s targeting process by identifying and locating known High Payoff Targets. Additionally, 2SBCT Soldiers used EWPMT to perform SMO before and during their command post exercise.

“As a planner, EWPMT enabled me to visualize my effects in the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS),” said 2SBCT’s CEMA Chief, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandon Cruz. “The modeling and simulation tools EWPMT provides enabled me to position Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) systems onto the optimal piece of terrain on the battlefield.”

Cruz said, “When planning transitioned to current operations, we were able to transfer from non-lethal to lethal fires, completing sensor to shooter digitally from EWPMT to Army Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS). EWPMT increases the lethality of my brigade and I look forward to using it at the National Training Center (NTC) in November.”

Warrant Officer 1 Justin Dugan, EW Technician, with 1st Battalion of 2SBCT out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord agreed.

“EWPMTs ability to visualize the electromagnetic operational environment and manage EW sensors provides Commanders a powerful tool that enables them to compete within the electromagnetic spectrum,” he said.

Product Manager (PdM), Electronic Warfare Integration (EWI) plans to move into a Full Deployment Decision (FDD) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 allowing distribution throughout the Army.