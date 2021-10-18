aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

NTC/Fort Irwin celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
Spec. Bryan Mosqueda and his horse Bradley. (Army photograph)

Hispanic Heritage Month runs annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. As this year’s celebration comes to a close, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., want to highlight some of the soldiers who serve at the post.

Staff Sgt. Juan Montes, 88M30. (Army photograph)

Hispanic Heritage Month sees the U.S. Army celebrates the contributions of Hispanic American Soldiers with ancestry from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central, and South America.

Hispanic Soldiers serve in diverse carrier fields at the NTC from Tankers, Horse Trainers, Military Police Officers, Nurses, Mechanics, Transportation Operators, and Signal Supporters to name a few. Hispanic Americans are represented in the over 150 careers the U.S. Army offers that make our Army and installation stronger.

View photos of some of these soldiers and their contributions here at the NTC that ensure mission readiness and success. Fort Irwin and the U.S. Army draws strength from the diversity that makes up America’s melting pot.

To learn more about contributions from Hispanic American Soldiers visit: https://www.army.mil/hispanics/history.html

To learn more about careers in the Army visit: https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs.html

Private Brayan Vazquez, Healthcare Specialist. (Army photograph)
Spec. Anthony Cordova, Military Police. (Army photograph)
Sgt. Timothy Cortez, left), and Spec. Leonardo Elizondo, Military Police Officers. (Army photograph)
Spec. Rudy Garcia, Military Police. (Army photograph)
Spec. Daniela Noemi Balderas, Signal Support Systems Specialist. (Army photograph)
Capt. Juan Rodriguez, Registered Nurse. (Army photograph)
Staff Sgt. Fransisco Ramirez, Emergency Department Shift Lead. (Army photograph)
