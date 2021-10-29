11th ACR conducts basic marksmanship training

On Oct. 26, 2021, 58th Combat Engineer Company, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., conducted basic marksmanship training and qualification for the ground-mounted M2 machine gun.

The training consisted of a 10-meter practice firing table to develop skills in the accuracy of initial bursts on target and the proper manipulation of the traversing and elevating mechanism.

The qualification tables tested the gunner’s knowledge of machine-gun fire and the skills they learned during the 10-meter firing table.