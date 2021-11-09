NTC/Fort Irwin hosts soldiers from Colorado for Decisive Action Rotation

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pulls security during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 6 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. David A. Carvajal)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., is currently hosting the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team,
4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., for Decisive Action Rotation 22-02.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
A U.S. soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, negotiates with protestors during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov 5, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 704th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pull security during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 5 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. David A. Carvajal)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 704th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pull security during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 5 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. David A. Carvajal)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, drive posts into the ground during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, scans for simulated enemies during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, set up concertina wire for a defensive position during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)