The Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif., began vaccinating children 5-11 years old against COVID-19 Dec. 1.

To make a PEDIATRIC appointment (Ages 5-11), please visit https://informatics-stage.health.mil/Weed1COVI…/COVID.aspx.

Walk-ins are always welcome at vaccine events, but appointments help decrease your wait time and help staff ensure the right amount of vaccine is available.