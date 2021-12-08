aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

11th ACR hosts Commander’s Cup

by Aerotech News & Review

On Dec. 2, 2021, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse conducted the Commander’s Cup.

This event hosted Troopers from each Squadron to compete in a series of sports and events that included: Basketball, Cornhole, Dodgeball, Football, Ultimate Frisbee, Softball, Weightlifting, a 5k Run, Rower event, Ruck, an Obstacle Course, and the Murph challenge.

1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment is the champion of this year’s Commander’s Cup, 2nd place goes to the Separates, consisting of Regimental Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, MICO, and Palehorse, and 3rd place goes to 2/11 Squadron.

