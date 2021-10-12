11th Armored Cavalry Regiment re-ignites the Blackhorse Marathon

On the morning of Sept. 25, 2021, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment reignited the tradition of the Blackhorse Marathon that began in the late 1970s in Fulda, Germany.

The race started as an opportunity to bring the Regiment’s Troopers and the community together. It is understood that Major General Sunell, the 48th Regimental Commanding Officer, is responsible for the institution of the Blackhorse Marathon. The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment continues this tradition today in memory of him.

The event was sponsored by the Blackhorse Association and more than 100 participants competed in the Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 5-person Relay. The races started at Fritz Field which is named after Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Col. (Retired) Harold A. Fritz. The Full-Marathon course had an elevation gain of over 1,100 feet, as it took runners down Fort Irwin road and up through the hills outside the main cantonment area, back around the outside perimeter of the base, and finished at Fritz Field. The Half-Marathon course had the runners circle the entire base and completed back at Fritz Field as well.

The winners of the 2021 Blackhorse Marathon events were:

Full Marathon

Male — 1st Evan Cain, 2nd Galen King, and 3rd place Bryan Propst.

Female — 1st and only finisher, Gabriella Katz.

Half-Marathon

Male — 1st Dasani Hawkins, 2nd John Nunn, and 3rd place Francisco Anguiano

Female — 1st Tiffany Millacci, 2nd Megan Choma, and 3rd place Christina Sutton.

5-person Relay

1st Desert Fox, (83rd and 110th CBRN Battalion).

After the race, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Blackhorse Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, Staff Sergeant Jose Robles, of Maintenance Troop, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and Trooper of the Year, Specialist Todd Schaffer, of B Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment were presented awards from the Blackhorse Association by Dan Newcome, Assistant Director of Reunions for the Blackhorse Association. “It is with great pleasure that the Veterans of the Blackhorse Association have the opportunity to recognize your achievements of the Regimental award as Blackhorse NCO and Trooper of the Year”, said Mr. Dan Newcome, Blackhorse Association representative.

The 11th Armored Armored Cavalry Regiment plans to hold the Blackhorse Marathon again next year in 2022.