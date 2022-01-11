Fort Irwin Legal Assistance Office provides free tax filing services

Benjamin Franklin noted at the advent of our republic that only two things in our world are certain; death… and taxes.

Fort Irwin Legal Assistance Office helps year-round with the former by assisting with the free preparation of wills, but for a few months every year, we have the privilege of supporting our clients with their taxes as well. See below for what you need to know to take advantage of this service.

Our tax preparers receive two weeks of training from the Franchise Tax Board and IRS Officials. Each tax preparation is reviewed by the Tax Center NCOIC, SFC Elena Malautea, who received an additional week of training from U.S. Army JAG Corps Tax Attorneys. All taxes prepared at the Fort Irwin Tax Center are filed at the end of the tax season, which is April 15, 2022.

Who Qualifies?

All Active-Duty service members of all branches, dependent spouses, Reservists, and National Guard service members who are on active-duty orders for at least 30 days, and retirees, to include medically retired and their spouses, qualify for free tax preparation services.

Tax services are not available for multiple investment properties or home-based businesses except for day care services.

What to Bring?

What you will need to bring with you varies upon your circumstances but each client will need their wage and earning statements (W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, and other 1099’s), photo identification, copy of previous year’s tax returns, checkbook for bank routing and account numbers, and a social security card or copy for themselves and all claimed family members.

Please bring supporting documentation for the following as well if applicable: educational expenses, charitable contributions, owned real estate/ rental property income to include the mortgage interest statement (1098), vehicle registration from DMV (if you pay a vehicle property tax), day care receipts with the providers information and total amount paid, and any other investments to include cryptocurrency if realized (year-end brokerage statement).

The Tax Center begins operations on Jan. 24, 2022. We are co-located with Client Services and TDS in BLDG 230 on C Avenue and 3rd Street. We look forward to helping as many members of our community as possible this coming tax season.

For more information, call 760-380-1043.