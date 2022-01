On Jan. 22, 2022, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment executed a “Final Network Call” for 23rd Regimental Command Sergeant Major Anthony Walker on Brigade Hill, National Training Center, and Fort Irwin, Calif.

Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 is his last rotation with the Blackhorse Regiment, closing out a successful two-year term in the highest enlisted position in the Regiment, and a 30-year career in the United States Army.

Allons!