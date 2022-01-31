Decisive Rotation 22-03 comes to a close

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct live fire exercises during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)
1-2 Stryker Brigade
Combat Team, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., conduct Live Fire Exercises as they conclude Readiness Training during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at The National Training Center/Fort Irwin.
NTC Live Fire is a tailorable and scalable training exercise that incorporate numerous
tactical tasks against a dynamic opposing force in a live environment with realistic battlefield effects.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, maneuver over terrain utilizing a Stryker armored vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Aaron Walker)
U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, defend against simulated target during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, prepare mortars during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)
U.S. Army Soldiers attached to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, provide suppressive fire during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan 28, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Miguel Pena)
A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, prepare mortars during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, defend against simulated targets during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct live fire exercises during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)