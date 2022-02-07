aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

11th ACR command teams mark regiments birthday

by Aerotech staff and wire reports

On Feb. 2, 2022, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Command Teams, to include the Regimental Commander, Col. Todd Hook, the Regimental Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Walker, and the commanders and Command Sergeant Majors of 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, 2/11 Squadron, and Regimental Support Squadron (RSS) – Packhorse, 11th ACR placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Va., to honor the 121-year legacy of the 11th Cavalry Regiment.

The unit was formed on this day in 1901 at Fort Myer, Va.

The command teams also visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Many members of the 11th Armored Cavalry’s Veterans of Vietnam & Cambodia were present for the proceedings.

Allons!!

