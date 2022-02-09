Defense Health Agency official visits Weed ACH

Air Force Maj. Gen. Shanna M. Woyak, the director of the Small Market and Stand Alone Medical Treatment Facility Organization for the Defense Health Agency, visited Weed Army Community Hospital and Fort Irwin Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2022.

The SSO consists of 17 small markets and 68 stand-alone military medical treatment facilities, to include Weed ACH.

Weed Army Community Hospital joined the California Desert Small Market in September 2021, which includes Weed ACH’s clinics on Fort Irwin and Yuma Proving Ground.