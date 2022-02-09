Understanding: Home Based Businesses

Home Based Businesses (HBBs) are an important contributor to Army Family quality of life — new changes to procedures make it easier and quicker to gain approval to operate an on-post HBB.

HBBs allow Families to work from their Army quarters, developing rewarding careers that follow them through PCS moves. The wide span of HBBs operated by Army Families includes:

• Car repair/service

• Hairdressing and hairstyling

• Home baking and meal preparation

• Pet grooming and pet sitting

• Massage therapy

• Retail sales from home

HBB owners need to obtain approval from the garrison commander or senior commander. We’ve recently streamlined the process to make it quicker and easier.

Not everyone who works from home operates an HBB though. If you work remotely from your home, you probably don’t need approval. Other examples of businesses that don’t need approval are:

• Bookkeeping and tax preparation

• Personal training conducted outside the home

• Photography, graphic design, and advertising services

• Tutoring and music instruction

• Entertainment or travel planning

• Housecleaning and lawn care

• Selling items from multi-level marketing (MLM) companies

Home Based Business approval is quick and easy!

The Army’s new standardized HBB application template streamlines the approval process. Of course, installations are still required to adhere to local and state laws and regulations regarding home business operations, so check into those, too.

Here’s the process:

Step 1: Obtain the HBB Application. Visit your Family & MWR representative or go online to download your HBB application and any required additional forms.

Step 2: Complete the Application. This includes visiting and obtaining approval from installation agencies like the housing office and community housing manager. The application should identify the agencies, but ask your Family & MWR representative if you have questions. If you need any additional documentation (like licensing or certifications), get that, too.

Step 3: Turn in the Application. Once you’ve completed your paperwork, submit the application to your Family & MWR representative. Keep a copy of the completed application for your own records.

Within 60 days, you should get notification of approval. Simple!

Get approved now!

If you operate an HBB on post and aren’t yet approved, now’s the time to get official.

• We’ve recently streamlined processes, so they’re easier than ever. You can get approved within 60 days.

• Moving your HBB from another installation? If you were approved there, the process is even easier!

• New Army guidance directs installations to “find a way to say yes” to HBB owners — so we’re prepared to make this easy for you.

• Official on-post offerings from AAFES, the Commissary and Family & MWR no longer consider HBBs competition, and you don’t have to gain their approval.

• Operating an HBB from your quarters without approval can violate policy and get you in trouble.

Don’t delay. Get your Home Based Business registered today by contacting your local Family & MWR!