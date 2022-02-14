Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 kicks off at NTC/Fort Irwin

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division reacts to an ambush during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Miguel Pena)
The 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas, begin Force on
Force Operations at The National Training Center/Fort Irwin for Decisive Action Rotation 22-04.
Decisive Action Rotations ensures that U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
A U.S. soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division maneuvers a M1 Abrams over terrain during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division evaluates a simulated casualty during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division sets up a computers in Tactical Assembly Area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducts maintenance during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
A U.S. Army Blackhawk assigned to 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division flies over the training area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division react to a protest during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Miguel Pena)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division transport a simulated casualty during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
A U.S. Army Blackhawk assigned to 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division lands a Tactical Assembly Area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 12, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)