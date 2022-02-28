Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 ends

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division detonate an M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge (MICLIC) in support of 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment as the conduct breaching operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Miguel Pena)
Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade
Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division executed Live Fire Exercises at The National Training Center/Fort Irwin during the final phase of Decisive Action Rotation 22-04.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fire a round from an M1A2 Abrams tank during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division employ smoke for concealment during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct breaching operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Miguel Pena)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fire a round from an M1A2 Abrams tank during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 live fire exercises at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fire rounds from M1A2 Abrams tanks during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 live fire exercises at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct defensive procedures in an M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)