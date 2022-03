On March 1, 2022, Troopers assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment volunteered their time to support Read Across America Day at Tiefort View Intermediate School, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Troopers read a book of their choice from the school’s library to engage with students and celebrate the joy of learning.

We give thanks to the parents, caregivers, educators, librarians, authors, and community members who invest in our Nation’s children.

ALLONS!